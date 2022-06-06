Department of School Education, Telangana has released hall tickets for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the State. The exam will be divided into two parts—Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The TET exam will be conducted to determine the eligibility of teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State.

Here’s TS TET 2022 Notification.

Steps to download TS TET 2022 hall ticket:

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in Go to ‘Click here for Important Links’ On the new page, click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link Key in your Candidate Id, Date of Birth and submit The TS TET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS TET hall ticket 2022.