Anna University will soon declare the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance exam result will be declared on or before June 10, reads the notification.

TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 (M.C.A and M.B.A) and 15 (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.). The exam was conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

Steps to download TANCET 2022 result

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu On the homepage, click on TANCET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.