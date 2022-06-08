Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Peon today, June 8. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till July 2.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 Peon vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed class 8 and should be able to ride bicycle.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on the application link available against Peon vacancies Register and login to apply for the vacancies Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

