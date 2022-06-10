West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the result of Uchha madhyamik or Class 12 board exams 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website wbresults.nic.in.

The WB Class 12th exams were held from April 2 to 27. This year, the overall pass percentage of WB HS exams is 88.44%. As many as 7,20,862 students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exams and 6,36,875 students were successful, reports NDTV.

The pass percentage among boys is 90.19 per cent and it is 86.58 per cent among girls.

Steps to check WB HS result 2022:

Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link f Higher Secondary Education Examination - 2022 Enter Roll No, captcha and submit The West Bengal HS result scorecard will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check West Bengal HS result 2022.