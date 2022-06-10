Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result of Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the result and final answer key key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has released the merit list of 292 candidates against 306 notified vacancies.

The interview was conducted from February 25 to April 7, 2022, for 740 candidates. A total of 697 candidates appeared for the interview round.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Final Results: Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.