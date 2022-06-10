The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has begun the online application process for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) today, June 10. Eligible candidates can apply for HP TET 2022 at the official website hpbose.org till July 1 without late fee.

The last date to submit the from with the late fee of Rs 300 is July 4.

“The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 Days before the Commencement of the Exams. The Candidates will be able to download/print the Admit Cards for entrance to Examination Centre. The Admit Card will not be sent to Candidates separately by post,” reads the notice.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details available in the prospectus below:

Here’s the official notification.

Examination Fee

The application fee of Rs 800 is applicable to candidates from general category and its sub-categories (except PHH) and Rs 500 for OBC/ST/SC/Physical Handicapped(PHH) categories.

Steps to apply for HP TET 2022

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “HP TET (June 2022)” tab Register and proceed with application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.