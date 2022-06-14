OSSC admit card released for Civil Defence Instructor/ Sr Store Inspector Main exam; details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit cards for Civil Defense Instructor/Senior Store Inspector Main examinations. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Mains written exam will be conducted on June 26 and June 27, 2022.
A total of 242 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 14, 2022.
Exam Schedule
|Date of Exam
|Paper
|Subject
|Exam Timing
|June 26
|Paper IPaper II
|General English(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet)Odia Language(Subjective type to be conducted in Question-Cum-Answer Booklet)
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|June 27
|Paper III
|General Studies(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode)
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|June 27
|Paper IV
|Computer Skill Test(Objective type to be conducted through CBRE mode)
|3.30 PM to 4.15 PM
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter of Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.