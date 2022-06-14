The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the online correction window for the NEET (UG) 2022 application form. The correction window will remain open from June 14 to 16 (up to 9.00 PM). Candidates can edit their applications as per allowed fields at neet.nta.nic.in.

“The candidates, who had not been able to mention their actual Category correctly while filling up the Online Application Form, by mistake or due to non-availability of Category Certificate, may avail the opportunity as mentioned above, to mention their actual Category themselves in their respective Online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2022 and also upload the scanned copy of the Certificate,” the notice said.

Here’s NEET UG 2022 correction window notice.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps for NEET-UG 2022 correction window:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction for NEET(UG)-2022”

Login using Application No and Password Make necessary edits and pay the applicable fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to NEET UG correction window 2022.