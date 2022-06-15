Today, June 15, is the last date to apply for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2022 session. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET July 2022 exam will be conducted on July 9, 2022.

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSEET July 2022 session registration link Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.