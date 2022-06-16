Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the PST/PET round of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in till June 17.

The test is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to 25 at two different venues at Guwahati:

Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police: 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019.

4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-781019. Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion: Central Training Institute (Civil Defence and Home Guards), Assam, Panikhaiti, Guwahati-781026.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD” under SI (AB/UB) posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 306 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police, 320 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions and 10 posts of Asstt. Deputy Controller Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.