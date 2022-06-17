The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will announce the result of WBJEE 2022 today, June 17 at 4.00 PM. Applicants will be able to check and download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE-2022) for admission into Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Pharmacy Degree courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode.

Steps to download WBJEE 2022 result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, WBJEE 2022 final answer key has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website.

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.