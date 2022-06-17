Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts including Civil Assistant Surgeon (DPHWF), Tutors (DME), Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officers (TVVP) and Civil Assistant Surgeons (IPM). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website mhsrb.telangana.gov.in from July 15, 10.30 AM onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 14 upto 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1326 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare): 751

Tutor (in Directorate of Medical Education): 357

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad): 211

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Institute of Preventive Medicine): 07

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should possess minimum age of 18 years and cannot exceed the maximum age of 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or an equivalent qualification. Must be registered with Telangana State Medical Council.

Fee

Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application fee and 120 towards the examination/ processing fee. Candidates from SC/ST/BC/EWS/PH/Ex-servicemen of Telangana State and unemployed applicants in the age group of 18 to 44 years of Telangana State are exempted from payment of the examination/processing fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.