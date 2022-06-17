The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final answer key for the post of Constables/Lady Constables today, June 17. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key on June 9 and invited suggestions within seven days of the release. The recruitment exam was conducted on May 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February in 2020.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab Click on the final answer key link for Constable and Lady Constable posts The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.