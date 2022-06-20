India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the admit card for the engagement of Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ippbonline.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 Executive vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online written examination. However, the Bank reserves the right to conduct Language proficiency test, if needed.

The exam will consist of 120 questions of 1 mark each. There shall be no negative marking in the exam. Minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the exam will be 40. The duration of the exam shall be 90 minutes. All tests except for test of English language shall be in English and Hindi.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ippbonline.com On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “Download online examination call letter” under “Advertisement for Engagement of Grameen Dak Sevaks to IPPB” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.