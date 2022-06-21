Coal India Limited has invited online applications for recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE 2022 score. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website coalindia.in from June 23 (10.00 AM).

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1050 vacancies in various disciplines — Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication, and System and EDP.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 30 years as on August 4, 2021 for General (UR) and EWS category candidates. Category-wise upper age relaxation applicable. Details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branch of Engineering with minimum 60% marks is the minimum qualification requirement for Mining, Civil, and Electronics & Telecommunication discipline, whereas, for the System and EDP discipline, the minimum qualification is BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA, with minimum 60% marks.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1000. SC/ ST/ PwD candidates/ Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE – 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 Scores/Marks.

Please note that for Management Trainee Recruitment of 2022 of Coal India Limited, GATE Scores/ Marks of 2022 will only be valid and GATE Score/Marks of 2021 or prior to that is not valid.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.