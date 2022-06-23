Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in upto 5.00 PM today, June 23.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 27. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree of bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University or institution or its equivalent. Should possess at least 120 hours of course with working experience in the use of Personal Computers or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a Government recognized Institution or reputed Institution which is ISO 9001 certified. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on “Online Applications” Now click on “CLICK HERE to apply for posts of Excise and Taxation Inspector” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.