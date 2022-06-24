State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has opened the online application correction window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2022. Candidates can make changes to their application form on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

The correction window will remain open till June 30, 2022.

Candidates can make changes to their name, date of birth, photograph, signature, and the group PCM to PCB (Vice Versa). A total of 6,06,142 candidates have registered for the examination.

Here’s the official notice.

The MHT CET 2022 will be conducted in August due to JEE and NEET exams. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 11 to 16 for PCM Group and June 17 to 23 for PCB Group.

MHT-CET-2022 will be conducted for admission to UG Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to make changes to the application form

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on “MHT-CET 2022” window Login and proceed with application correction Make changes and submit the form Download the form and take a printout for future reference

