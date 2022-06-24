Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Lift Operator. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till July 12, 2022.

“Applications are invited for recruitment of following manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 Lift Operator vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: upto 45 years.

Educational Qualification: ITI/diploma in relevant field with 2/3 Years work experience.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.