Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview and document verification dates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2022. As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from July 11 to 14 and the interview will be held from July 12 to 15.

A total of 235 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV/interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 74 vacancies.

The applicants are required to bring their documents including educational certificates, experience, caste certificate, residence proof and others for verification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the schedule of the State Engineering Service Exam 2021.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper 1- General Studies) and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM (Paper 2- Engineering: Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process was conducted in August and September. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.