Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will release the official notification for Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Firemen recruitment 2022 on June 30. The TNUSRB PC notification 2022 will be available at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

“Notification for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published on 30.06.2022,” read an update on the portal.

The online application process will begin soon after the release of the notification. The notification will contain the number of vacancies up for recruitment in the Tamil Nadu Police.

Details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and selection process are already available on the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-26 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th Standard/SSLC. Those who have not passed 10th standard and have more than that qualification are ineligible to apply.

Selection process

TNUSRB will conduct the selection in three phases: Written exam (Tamil Language Eligibility Test + Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. Provisional Select List is drawn based on the total marks obtained in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, Sprots/Games Special marks.

Exam fee

The Examination fee is Rs 130 to be paid online only.