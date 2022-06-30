Department of School Education, Telangana has released the final answer key of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The answer has been released for various papers including Paper-I, Paper-II (Mathematics & Science) and Paper-II (Social Studies). TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the State in two parts from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on TSTET Final Key - 2022 Click on the final answer key link of respective paper Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.

Meanwhile, the result is expected to be released for TS TET 2022 tomorrow, July 1. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in using their login details.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.