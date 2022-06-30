North East Frontier Railway will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to Apprentice posts in various units. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in upto 10.00 PM till June 30.

The NFR Railway Apprentice recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5636 slots.

Vacancy units (Divisions/ Workshops)

Katihar (KIR) & TDH workshop: 919

Alipurduar (APDJ): 522

Rangiya (RNY): 551

Lumding (LMG), S&T/ workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/ MLG: 1140

Tinsukia (TSK): 547

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS)& EWS/ BNGN: 1110

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on April 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Here’s NFR Railway Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared (trade-wise, unit-wise, community-wise). The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Steps to apply for NFR Railway Apprentice 2022:

Visit official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in Go to ‘General Info’ – ‘Railway Recruitment Cell GHY’ – ‘Link for Online Application for Engagement as Act Apprentices’ Go to New Registration, select post, and apply Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply.