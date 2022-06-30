The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer, Work Assistant and Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruit.barc.gov.in from July 1 onwards. The last date to apply is July 31, 2022.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 89 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 11 for Driver, and 72 for Work Assistant.

“ONLINE Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the following posts in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB) at Kalpakkam, Tarapur & Mumbai,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer: Matriculation (10th Std.) or equivalent with minimum of 50% marks. Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English Stenography. Typing speed in English of 30 words per minute.

Work Assistant: Pass in 10th standard (SSC).

Driver: Pass in 10th standard (SSC). Possession of a valid driving licence to drive light and heavy vehicles. Knowledge of motor mechanism and the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles. Consolidated experience in driving a light vehicle and heavy vehicle for at least 3 years.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.