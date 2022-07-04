COMEDK 2022 result to be released tomorrow; check details here
Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release th result of UGET 2022 tomorrow, July 5 from 11.00 AM onwards. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website comedk.org.
Applicants should keep the COMEDK score card 2022 safely for the admission process. The exam was conducted on June 19.
COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website comedk.org
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Key in your login credentials and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
