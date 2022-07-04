The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release th result of UGET 2022 tomorrow, July 5 from 11.00 AM onwards. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website comedk.org.

Applicants should keep the COMEDK score card 2022 safely for the admission process. The exam was conducted on June 19.

COMEDK conducts the annual UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E combined entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the member institutions and also organises a single-window counselling process.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website comedk.org On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.