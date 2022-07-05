Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon release the result of Class 10th. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website pseb.ac.in.

The result is expected to be announced at 12.15 PM today, June 5. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check their results. The board examinations for Class 10th were conducted from April 29 to May 19.

To qualify the examination, the students are required to secure at least 33% marks in aggregate and in individual subjects.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Go to ‘results’ and click on 10th result link Enter roll number and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.