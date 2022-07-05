Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has commenced the online registration process for BITSAT 2022 session 2. Eligible candidates can apply for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT 2022) session 2 on the official website bitsadmission.com till July 20 upto 5.00 PM.

The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7. Only those candidates who appeared for session 1 of BITSAT and choose to appear for a second time are eligible to register for the BITSAT session 2 exam.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an additional amount of Rs 2,000 (for a male candidate) and Rs 1,500 (for a female candidate) if they did not pay the BITSAT 2022 registration fee for both sessions when filling the BITSAT session 1 application form.

Steps to apply for BITSAT 2022:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on apply link for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)

Enter BITSAT 2022 Application Number, Password, Email-Id and submit Proceed with registration process and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2022 session 2.