The online applications is underway for the post Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted) in Supreme Court of India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website main.sci.gov.in till July 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 210 Junior Court Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as on July 1, 2022. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically challenged/Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government Rules.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 wpm in English Typing on Computer. Knowledge of Computer operation

Direct link to the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable application/test fee of Rs 500 for General/OBC candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges

through online mode only.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application for the post of Junior Court Assistant in the Supreme Court of India (Closing Date for online application:-10.07.2022 at 23.59 hours)” under Recruitment tab Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.