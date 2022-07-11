Border Security Force (BSF) has released the admit card for the post of Constable (Tradesman). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are scheduled to be conducted on different dates for the selected candidates. Detailed information in the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2788 vacancies, of which 2651 vacancies are for male candidates and 137 for female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Candidate Login Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates whose online application forms are found to be in order will be called to appear in PST/PET, followed by the Trade Test. Successful candidate in the first phase examination i.e. PST, PET, Documentation and Trade Test will be called to appear in second and third phase of examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.