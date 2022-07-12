Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to close the application window for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate/diploma courses for the academic year 2022-23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website unipune.ac.in.

The last date of filling online application with late fee is July 17, 202. The University has released the online entrance examination schedule on the official website.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

“Candidates can download online admit card (hall ticket) 5 days before of the online examination using the ‘Login ID and Password’ of the application form. Candidate should carry the printout of the admit card to the exam centre,” reads the notification.

Candidates are advised to read the admission notification for UG/PG and certificate/diploma courses available on the SPPU website to know more about courses offered, intake capacity, eligibility criteria, etc.

Direct link to UG/PG/Integrated and Interdisciplinary courses notice.

Direct link to various diploma courses notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee of Rs 600 is applicable to general category candidates, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category. The late fee for general and reserved category candidates are Rs 750 and 550, respectively.

Steps to apply for SPPU admission 2022

Visit the official website campus.unipune.ac.in Go to ‘Registration’ tab and create account Login at the portal and apply for the desired course Upload documents, pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.