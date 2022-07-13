National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the hall ticket of the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from July 15 to 20, 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate Examinations) at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

The exam has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. These candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on Sign in tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

