Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM),” reads the notification.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021, from April 11 to 21 in the Computer Based Mode. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” link Click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)” Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

