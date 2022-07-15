The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the answer key of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2022 examinations. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 17 by paying the fee of Rs 500 per challenge.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM-2022 OMR-based exams were held on June 12 (Sunday) in two shifts: 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

The exam is being conducted for admission into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery courses for the academic session 2022-23 in various institutes in West Bengal.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on “View and Claim OMR Recorded Response for ANM(R) and GNM 2022 (Till 17.07.2022 11.59 PM)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

