The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the notification for the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) shortly. Eligible candidates will be able to download the notice and apply for the exam on the official website ctet.nic.in.

“The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

CTET will be held in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022. The exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate. The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country.

CTET Dec 2022 Application Fee Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.