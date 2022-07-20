Himachal Pradesh Technical University has released the result of the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET 2022). Candidates can download their results from the official website himtu.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on July 10, 2022. The examination is conducted to fill up the seats in courses including B.Tech/B. Pharmacy (Allopathy)/MCA/MBA / MBA (T & HM) in participating institutes.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website himtu.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Result of HPCET-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

