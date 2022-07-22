High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the admit card for the interview round of Direct Recruitment and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination of UP Higher Judicial Service 2020 (UPHJS 2020). Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main examination can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in using their Login ID and Password.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on August 1 to 2, 2022. The candidates are directed to report at 8.15 AM sharp at the Guest House of the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Drummond Road, Near Sai Mandir, Prayagraj.

“The candidates shall bring their call letters for appearing in the interview. The candidates are required to bring all the documents as mentioned in the call letter, positively,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Interview - Direct Recruitment to U.P. Higher Judicial Service - 2020” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.