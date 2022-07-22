Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Medical Officer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in from July 25 to August 17.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 427 posts of Medical Officer posts in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Group B. The posts have been advertised under Advt. No. 70/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-38 years as on October 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Possess the M.B.B.S. Degree of a Statutory University.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).