The Indian Navy has postponed the application deadline for the post of Agniveer SSR under the Agnipath scheme. Eligible unmarried men and women candidates will now be able to register and fill applications for the 2800+ vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till July 24.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Navy has notified a total of 2800 vacancies of Agniveer SSR for 01/2022 (Nov 2022) batch. Training will commence in November 2022 at INS Chilka, Odisha.

The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Indian Navy for a period of four years. Agniveer would form a distinct rank different from any other existing ranks and up to 25% of each specific batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of Navy after four years.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates born between November 1, 1999, and April 30, 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Educational qualification: Qualified in Class 12 (10+2) with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry / Biology / Computer Science.

Exam Fee

The examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in Go to ‘Register’ and complete the registration of profile Apply for the course, fill form and upload documents Pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The Indian Navy will shortlist candidates based on aggregate percentage in Class 12 and shortlisted ones will be called for physical fitness test. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the written exam, subject to qualification in physical fitness test.