Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in from July 27 onwards.

The last date to submit the form is August 26, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 162 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have a degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Applicants from BPL and PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.