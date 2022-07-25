National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Psychiatric Nurses. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website sams.co.in from August 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 30. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Master degree/diploma in Psychiatric nursing recognised by the nursing council of Madhya Pradesh/India or BSc. Nursing recognized by Nursing Council of Madhya Pradesh/ India with minimum two years experience of working in Psychiatry/ Mental Health Institution or Hospital in Govt./ Private. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.