Andhra Pradesh Government will release the hall ticket today for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 6 to 21. The examination will be held in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5.00 PM.

Paper I A will be conducted for candidates applying for teachers for Classes I to V. Paper I B will be held for Classes I to V in respect of Special Education. Paper II A for classes VI to VIII and Paper II B for classes VI to VIII in respect of Special Education Teachers.

Steps to download AP TET hall ticket 2022: