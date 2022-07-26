Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released the admit card for Computer Based Test for recruitment of Technicians post. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hindustanpetroleum.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 186 vacancies, of which 94 vacancies are for the post of Operations Technician, 18 for Boiler Technician, 14 for Maintenance Technician (Mechanical), 17 for Maintenance Technician (Electrical), 9 for Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation), 16 for Lab Analyst, and 18 for Jr Fire & Safety Inspector.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, click on “Job Openings” under “Careers” tab Click on the admit card link under Technician post Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT is likely to be conducted at 22 cities across India. Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for Skill Test followed by the pre-employment medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.