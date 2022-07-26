The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the answer key for the State Integrated Common Entrance Test or AP ICET-2022 tomorrow, July 27 at 6.00 PM. Candidates will be able to download the answer keys from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

The last date to raise objections is July 29 upto 6.00 PM. The final answer key, result and ranks will be released on August 8, 2022.

The entrance exam was conducted on July 25 for admission to first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes.

Steps to download AP ICET answer key 2022

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET Click on the AP ICET Answer Key link Now click on the answer keys Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.