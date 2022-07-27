Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conclude the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 registrations today, July 27. Candidates who are interested in Group C vacancies can register for the exam and pay the application fee at the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to make corrections in the application forms is August 3.

The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in September. The UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

Here’s UPSSSC PET notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The candidates applying for PET 2021 must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as July 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation details are available in the notification.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed High School/ Class 10. Any higher qualification is also eligible.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 95. Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates.

Steps to register for UPSSSC PET 2022

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to ‘Candidate Registration’ and click on “Apply” against “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)” Click on “Candidate Registration” Fill in the details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.