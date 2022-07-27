Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the post of Executive Officer. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till July 29, 2022. The screening test for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-III in AP Endowment Sub-Service was conducted on July 24, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up the post of Executive Officer Grade-III in AP Endowments Sub-Service for a total of 60 vacancies (13 Carry forward + 47 Fresh) under Notification No: 24/2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Initial Key - Executive Officer Grade-III in A.P Endowments Sub-Service - Notification No.24/2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

