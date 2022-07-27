Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result has been declared on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their results using their application number and date of birth.

OJEE 2022 was conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The exam is conducted for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card - OJEE 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.