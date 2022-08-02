Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Probationary Officer and Probationary Associate at the Citizencredit Co-operative Bank Ltd. Candidates can apply online through the IBPS portal ibps.in till 5.00 PM.

Educational qualification

PROBATIONARY OFFICERS

Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline with at least 65% marks or those having Professional Qualifications like CA, CS, ICWA, CFA, MBA, LLM, MTech, etc. from a recognized University or Institution will be preferred.

Age Limit: 20-30 years as on June 30, 2022.

PROBATIONARY ASSOCIATES

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Knowledge of computer operation is essential.

Age Limit: 20-26 years as on June 30, 2022.

Here’s CCBL recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

Candidates who pass the Online (written) Test will be shortlisted for Personal Interview. The final selection of candidates will be on the basis of combined scores: Online (written) Test and Personal Interview.

Steps to apply for CCBL PO recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for CCBL recruitment Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for CCBL recruitment 2022.