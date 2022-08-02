Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Block Social Security Officer under SSEPD Dept. Odisha. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from August 8 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 4, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 Block Social Security Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years o 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed ME School Examination with Odia as language subject or have passed HSC examination or equivalent examination with Odia as Medium of examination in non-language subject. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the certification verification, written examination and computer skill test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.