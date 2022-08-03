Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deferred the online application dates for recruitment to various posts including Gynaecology Specialist, Orthopedic Specialist, Medical Specialist, and other posts. Candidates can check and download the revised schedule from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the application process for the post of Gynaecology Specialist and IMO/ Asst Surgeon will commence on August 8 and August 23, respectively. The applications were scheduled to begin on August 2 for Gynaecology Specialist posts and on August 12 for IMO/ Asst Surgeon posts. More details in the notification below:

Application Schedule Advertisement Number Name of the Post Commencement Date of the Registration Revised date for the start of the application process Revised date for the conclusion of the application process 03/2022 Gynaecology Specialist August 2 August 8 September 6 05/2022 IMO/ Assistant Surgeon August 12 August 23 September 22 06/2022 Orthopedic Specialist August 12 August 26 September 25 07/2022 Medical Specialist August 16 September 6 October 5 08/2022 Anesthesia Specialist August 17 September 6 October 5

Vacancy Details

Gynaecology Specialist: 153

IMO/ Asst Surgeon: 74

Orthopedic Specialist: 57

Medical Specialist: 160

Anesthesia Specialist: 96

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website