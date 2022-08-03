MPPSC defers application dates for IMO, Orthopedic Specialist, and other posts; details here
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has deferred the online application dates for recruitment to various posts including Gynaecology Specialist, Orthopedic Specialist, Medical Specialist, and other posts. Candidates can check and download the revised schedule from the official website mppsc.nic.in.
As per the notification, the application process for the post of Gynaecology Specialist and IMO/ Asst Surgeon will commence on August 8 and August 23, respectively. The applications were scheduled to begin on August 2 for Gynaecology Specialist posts and on August 12 for IMO/ Asst Surgeon posts. More details in the notification below:
Application Schedule
|Advertisement Number
|Name of the Post
|Commencement Date of the Registration
|Revised date for the start of the application process
|Revised date for the conclusion of the application process
|03/2022
|Gynaecology Specialist
|August 2
|August 8
|September 6
|05/2022
|IMO/ Assistant Surgeon
|August 12
|August 23
|September 22
|06/2022
|Orthopedic Specialist
|August 12
|August 26
|September 25
|07/2022
|Medical Specialist
|August 16
|September 6
|October 5
|08/2022
|Anesthesia Specialist
|August 17
|September 6
|October 5
Vacancy Details
- Gynaecology Specialist: 153
- IMO/ Asst Surgeon: 74
- Orthopedic Specialist: 57
- Medical Specialist: 160
- Anesthesia Specialist: 96
