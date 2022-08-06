National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled for August 6 at 53 centres due to administrative/logistics/Technical reasons. As per the notification, the postponed exam will be held between August 12 to 14, 2022. The same admit card shall be valid for the exam.

“Due to administrative/logistics/technical reasons, the CUET (UG)-2022 examination scheduled for August 06 at 53 centers (List enclosed in Annexure-I) has been postponed to be held between August 12 to August 14 2022 for the affected candidates”, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The affected candidates have been already informed through SMS and Email on their registered mobile and Email ID.

CUET is an all-India entrance test for admission to various Undergraduate courses/ programmes offered by central and other participating Universities/ Institutes across the country for the academic year 2022-23.