Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) will soon conclude the online applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upnrhm.gov.in till August 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5505 contractual vacancies for Four Months training program in Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN)

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Less than 35 years of age as on July 20, 2022.

Educational Qualification: General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM from a recognized Institute or B.Sc Nursing or Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University.

Steps to apply for CHO posts

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in Click on “Opportunities” link Now click on the application link available against CHO posts Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents uploaded at the time of online submission of application, when the candidate reports for document verification process (DVP), if shortlisted. No new document will be admitted at the time of DVP.

